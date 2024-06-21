Ekiti APC Endorses Oyebanji for Second Term

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji with a resolution that the governor would be supported for a second term in office.

The resolution was unanimously taken during a meeting with the governor at the party’s Secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado- Ekiti yesterday. At the meeting the extended executive council, comprising the state working committee and leaders of the party across the 16 local government areas reviewed the governor’s performance and endorsed him for a second term.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye and Special Adviser on Political and Inter-party Matters, Chief Jide Awe and other dignitaries, Mr. Mike Akinleye, Chairman, APC Ado Local Government, moved the motion for the endorsement of the governor for a second term in office and was seconded by the party’s state Secretary, Mr Sola Arogundade.

The acting State Chairman of the party, Mr. Sola Eleshin, said all the state executives have resolved that the governor should continue in office beyond 2026 based on his superlative performance across board.

He acknowledged the visits of the Governor at various ward meetings and his well formulated policies and programmes, which he said had brought succour to Ekiti people. These, according to him, have made the governor to govern seamlessly with attendant socio-economic development of the state and better life for the people.

Expressing the party’s backing for Governor Oyebanji, the acting APC state chairman called on party members to brace up for the tasks ahead by ensuring success in all future elections at both local, state and national levels.

Governor Oyebanji, who also thanked the leadership of the party, the state working committee and his two predecessors in office – Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr Kayode Fayemi, for their support in ensuring that his administration succeed.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, Governor Oyebanji said he was at the party secretariat to give account of his stewardship to the party that gave him the platform to run in the first instance, citing the need to balance politics with governance by being accountable to members and non-members of the party and ensuring that all and sundry feel the impact of government.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated that such meeting with party leaders would become more regular, thanked party members for their support and urged them to remain steadfast as his administration continues to fulfill its electoral promises to Ekiti people.

“I must thank party members for passing a vote of confidence in my administration. I am so happy about that and this is going to be a regular meeting to discuss with them as situation arises.

“My message with our members is to love one another, we should continue to hold the ground for our party and pray for this administration. We should also open our windows and doors to bring in more people into the party and as well maintain peace among themselves,” the governor stated.

The meeting also observed a minute of silence in honour of the late former State Chairman, Mr. Paul Omotosho, who passed on in April.