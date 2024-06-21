Benue Implements Security Initiative to Ensure Safety of Residents

George Okoh in Makurdi

Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on External Security and Strategy, Col. Alexander Anshungu (rtd), has stated that strategic security measures have been initiated and implemented to ensure safety of lives in the state.

Anshungu, who stated this while speaking during the visit of the UN/IOM and North -East ambassadors to Benue State last in Makurdi, noted that the strategy has led to reduction of crime and internal security, which was a major challenge in the state.

He lamented that since 2010 till date, the incidence of herders’ attacks on the state farming population and their farmlands have increasingly become a recurrent decimal with serious consequences that have manifested in mass destruction of lives and property worth billions of naira.

According to him, “Add to that is the unfortunate reality that the herders’ attacks have led to severe displacements of farming population as well as occupational displacements in the state. 14 IDP camps is a testament to this sad development.

“Previous administration in the state made modest effort in dealing with the security challenges but the situation has remained quite disturbing before the coming of the present administration.

“Since assumption of office, the governor has established a strategic synergy with all military and para-military formations and to their highest commanders in the country.

“The governor has also enhanced the logistics for information and intelligence gathering and sharing. He has enforced the law to check open grazing and other related security in the state.

“These efforts are yielding positive results as could be seen in the reduction of crime and internal security challenges in the state.”