Transcorp Hotels’ CEO Appointed into Save the Children UK’s Africa Advisory Board

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Ms. Dupe Olusola, has been appointed into the Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board.

Olusola, would bring to the organisation her wealth of experience in leadership, strategic development, and community engagement, including her commitment to excellence and passion for transformative change that aligned perfectly with Save the Children’s core values and objectives.

As a member of the Africa Advisory Board, Olusola would provide strategic guidance and support to the Save the Children UK, helping it to shape initiatives that would drive positive outcomes for children.

She said: “I am honoured to join Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board.”

She added: “Africa’s child population will reach one billion by 2055, according to UNICEF, making it the largest child population among all continents. Hence, investing in our children is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one for our future.

“Giving African children an equal opportunity to thrive will be a game changer for development in our continent. I believe that every child deserves early access to health services, education, and safe water, as well as other goods and services that can maximise a child’s opportunities as an adult and end the cycle of poverty.

“We have an important task on our hands, and I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team to drive sustainable and impactful change for our children.”

Save the Children is the world’s leading independent organisation for children, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

With its presence in over 100 countries, Save the Children works to provide access to quality education, healthcare, protection from harm, and emergency response services.

With a background in turning around businesses, transformation and investments – SMEs and private equity, Olusola has continued to distinguish herself in all markets.

Under her leadership, the Transcorp Hotels Plc has achieved impressive milestones and contributed significantly to its parent company the Transcorp Group’s purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa.

Olusola’s extensive expertise and deep insights would be invaluable as the organisation continued its mission to create a sustainable impact for children across the continent.

A multiple award-wining executive, Olusola became the first female CEO of a N1trillion company on the Nigerian Exchange earlier in the year.

She was named 2023 CEO of the Year by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards as well as leading Nigerian publication, the Leadership Newspaper.

Olusola is also a member of the advisory board of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum and a member of the Board of Directors, United Capital Microfinance Bank.