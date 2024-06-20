Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Week-long Visit to Lagos, South Africa 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening returned to Abuja from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he joined other African leaders to witness the inauguration of the country’s leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for a second term of office.

The President arrived Abuja at about 5:30pm.

Tinubu had departed Lagos, where he had been since last Friday for the Eid-el-Kabir festival, on Wednesday for President Ramaphosa’s inauguration ceremony.

While in South Africa, besides witnessing the inauguration ceremony, President Tinubu also held closed-door meeting with Ramaphosa when he (Ramaphosa) visited the Nigerian leader at his hotel.

During the closed-door meeting, according to a statement issued by Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, both leaders identified the similarities in the challenges being faced by African countries and agreed on need to collaborate to tackle the challenges.

President Tinubu noted that President Ramaphosa’s inaugural speech captured most of the challenges faced by African countries and the need for more collaboration among leaders and citizens to provide solutions.

“I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted listening to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration,” Tinubu further said.