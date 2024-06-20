Shettima: FG Committed to North East’s Economic Revival, Devt

•Flags off second phase of Jere-Bowl road construction, agric inputs distribution

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has reaffirmed federal government’s unwavering commitment to driving economic revival and development in the North East zone of the country.

Shettima stressed that the only way to reclaim and shape the narrative of the North-East region was if everyone stoodtogether.

The vice-president, who stated this on yesterday while laying the foundation for the new headquarters building of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri, declared that the event was a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s promise, an assurance of his commitment, and a reminder of the importance of the North-East region to the nation.

Shettima, according to a release by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that it was a deep honour to witness the commencement of a legacy of service that would outlast all those in attendance.

“NEDC is a product of the people, and it shall serve the interests of the nation. It is this foundational principle that guides the NEDC.

“This institution, therefore, embodies our collective resolve to transform the narrative of this region – from one marred by despair and devastation to one defined by renewal and triumph.

“Today is a demonstration of our promise, an assurance of our commitment, and a reminder of what this sub-region means to the nation.”

Shettima explained that the foundation-laying ceremony was a step towards fulfilling President Tinubu’s promise to prioritise initiatives that safeguard the interests of the North East region.

“This promise is not merely a political commitment but a moral obligation to the people, who have endured so much and deserve nothing less than a future defined by peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

He stressed that the new head office surpassed mere infrastructure, embodying the strength of the nation’s collective will to rebuild, restore, and overcome the challenges that have hindered the region’s progress.

The Vice President also inspected progress on the first phase of construction on the 27km Jere Bowl Road Network in Mafa/Jere local government area, just as he also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the project.

Earlier, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, praised the Vice President for mobilising support for the smooth operations of the NEDC.

“We are very proud of what you are doing as our leader in the North East by ensuring the smooth take-off of this project as well as enhancing the operations of the NEDC,” Yahaya stated.

Also speaking, Acting Governor of Borno State, Usman Kadafur, applauded the good work so far done by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in the six states of the region.

“The effort of the NEDC is adjudged a quite successful story and it is the pride of the various state governments across the North East region,” he said, regretting that the Boko Haram insurgency had a pervasive impact on the region, with Borno State as the worst hit.

Chairman of the Governing Board of NEDC, Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), said the laying of the foundation for the construction of a befitting headquarters has opened a new chapter in the history of the Commission, symbolizing growth.

In his welcome address, earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, said the event was a milestone in the history of NEDC and the entire North East region.