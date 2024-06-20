Breaking: Kano Orders Police to Remove Emir Bayero from Palace, Plans Renovation

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Following the Federal High Court’s ruling in the Kano Emirate tussle, the Kano State Government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from government property, where he currently occupies.

Addressing an emergency press conference in Kano on Thursday, the state Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, said the State Government had already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the Nasarawa Palace.

He said the state government had concluded arrangements to carry out construction works on the property, including demolition and reconstruction of the dilapidated fence with immediate effect.

The Commissioner said: “The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.”

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm.”

“This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter. Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated.”

“This means that, the abolishing of the five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court.”

The Attorney General added: “By implication, this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano. The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the Court of Appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction.”

“Happily, the signing of the law and the reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sunusi II, were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024.”

“Following this Court’s ruling, Kano State Government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government property where he is trespassing as Government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property, including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”