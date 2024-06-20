  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

Atiku Pays Sallah Homage to IBB, Abdulsalami

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, paid sallah homage to two former leaders, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Atiku was accompanied on the visit by former Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Jibrila Bindo, and Senator Ben Obi, along with other aides.

The former vice president first visited Babangida at his residence. The discussion between the duo was behind closed doors but a source said Atiku prayed for the good health of the former military president.

He was also at the uphill residence of Abubakar, where he held a closed-door meeting with the former Nigerian leader.

Atiku’s spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe, said his principal would have been in Minna on Sallah day but for his engagements in Yola, where he held forth for the Lamido of Adamawa and also partook in the installation ceremony of seven traditional rulers in the state.

“It was a purely Sallah visit,” Ibe said.

