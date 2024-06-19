Lagos Pledges to Prevent Cholera Spread in Schools

Lagos State Government yesterday said it will apply Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in schools in an effort to prevent and control spread of communicable diseases.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education,

Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos.

The assurance followed cholera outbreak in some local government areas of the state.

He urged that schools should call hotlines in the event of any suspected cholera cases or other health emergencies.

He gave the numbers as 08023169485, 08137412348 and 767/112.

He said: “The goal of IPC in schools is to minimise the risk of infectious disease outbreaks in the school community and ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for students, teachers and other members of staff.

“As primary and secondary schools in Lagos resume tomorrow from the mid-term and Sallah break, the state government urges parents, guardians and school authorities to adhere to precautionary measures.

“These include hand hygiene – handwashing with soap and water before meal and after using the restroom – cleaning and disinfection, health screening and communication, daily health checks and physical distancing.”

He also said that the measures included vaccination.

“Ensure your child’s vaccinations are up to date, encourage a balanced diet to boost your child’s immune system,” he said.

The commissioner called on managements of schools to ensure that food handlers would observe strict hygiene practices to prevent contamination and spread of diseases.

He said that oral rehydration salts must be made availability in school clinics or bays to manage dehydration cases promptly, while handwashing facilities must provided.

“The WASH facilities in washroom exits, food preparation areas, entrance of classes, entrance of canteens/halls and at exit to toilet facilities must be functional,” he added.

Alli-Balogun advised students to stay safe and be vigilant.

“Together, we shall create a safe and healthy environment for our children as they return to their educational activities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cholera is a bacterial disease that commonly presents with episodes of diarrhoea with or without vomiting or fever.

Patients may become very dehydrated within hours if not treated. Children are often at highest risk.