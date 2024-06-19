  • Wednesday, 19th June, 2024

Govt Bans Procession in KotonKarfe in Kogi

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Government has banned traditional procession in Kotonkarfe and its environs in Kogi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, he said: “Acting on security reports in order to maintain peace enjoyed in Kotonkarfe and its environs in Kogi LGA, the Kogi State Government hereby announces a ban on all forms of procession in Kotonkarfe and neighbouring communities.

“The proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo reiterates his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Kotonkarfe people and will always leave his doors open to listen to complaints and grievances rather than resort to violence.

“We urge all concerned to strictly abide by the ban, as violators will be treated as enemies of peace and the state. The decision of the state government is aimed at protecting the rights of the Kotonkarfe people, and indeed all Kogites, to peace and security.

“We urge law enforcement agents to enforce the ban by the laws of the land. Kotonkarfe people should also be committed to peace and harmony as the government is prepared to protect them from violence.”

