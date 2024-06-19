  • Wednesday, 19th June, 2024

Breaking: Aiteo Temporarily Shuts down Nembe Oil Field after Leak

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC / Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29, Wednesday confirmed it had detected an oil leak at its Nembe swamp facility in OML 29, Nembe Kingdom, Bayelsa State.

 The leak, it said in a statement, was reported on Monday, June 17, 2024, during routine operations. 

AEEPCO said noted that its Oil Spill and Emergency Response Team was immediately activated and all production from OML 29 were shut down as a precautionary measure to mitigate the impact of the incident.

“This is a precautionary measure while mobilising additional resources to contain the spill. The cause of the spill is currently undetermined. However, we are proactively engaging with stakeholders to mitigate the immediate effects,” the statement added.

Commenting on the incident, AEEPCO’s Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, said: “During our operations on Monday, June 17, 2024, the subject leak was detected. A Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) with stakeholders has been initiated to determine the cause of this incident.

“While we regret the production losses to the Joint Venture and the nation and the potential environmental impact, our current priority is to expedite an efficient spill management process in line with regulatory standards and collaborate with all stakeholders to restore production and mitigate associated risks.”

According to the firm, its joint venture partners and the relevant regulators; the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) had been notified of the incident.

