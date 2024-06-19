Access Bank Constructs 60 New Classrooms in Kaduna

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to education by initiating the construction of 60 additional classrooms in Maraban Jos, Kaduna.

This groundbreaking event coincided with the 2024 Access Bank Charity Polo Tournament, underscoring the bank’s ongoing commitment to educational development.

Access Bank in a statement noted that this latest initiative builds on the success of last year’s project, where Access Bank launched 30 blocks of two classrooms each during the 2023 tournament and with the completion of this new phase, Access Bank aspires to double the enrolment at the Access Bank Fifth Chukker School.

Currently, the institution has provided quality education and social welfare benefits to approximately 14,000 children, significantly impacting the local community.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Access Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Roosevelt Ogbonna, stated that the project is part of a broad mission to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children and ultimately alleviate poverty across Africa.

Ogbonna said: “Nigeria faces a profound challenge. Over 12 million of our children are out of school, with a significant number residing in the northern region. This unpleasant reality compels us to act, transforming despair into hope, and ensuring that every child is afforded the opportunity to dream and achieve.

“In line with our mission to drive prosperity across Africa, we are proud to flag off the construction of an additional 60 classrooms that will soon echo with the laughter and choruses of our young minds learning. These classrooms will serve as more than just buildings; they will be sanctuaries of hope, where the dreams of thousands of children will be nurtured, and futures will be forged. We will continue to work with our partners to create a brighter, more equitable future for the African child.”

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, lauded the efforts of Access Bank, Fifth Chukker, and UNICEF for their commitment to improving the levels of education in the state. He added that Kaduna would continue to do its part in fostering the goal to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the region.

He said: “Kaduna State is happy to have partners in Access Bank, Fifth Chukker and UNICEF as we work to ensure that our children have access to quality education. We believe that all children have a right to formal education, and we look forward to more groundbreaking projects.”

In previous editions of the Tournament, Access Bank’s efforts have made a substantial effect, addressing the pressing need for educational facilities while helping to reduce overcrowding in classrooms. In addition to Nigeria, the impact of the Polo Tournament has also extended to South Africa. Yearly, donations are raised towards supporting underprivileged children in the country through the Nelson Mandela Foundation Children’s Fund.