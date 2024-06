•To attend Ramaphosa’s inauguration for second term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu will Tuesday depart Lagos for Pretoria, to attend the inauguration of his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the inauguration of President Ramaphosa followed his re-election as President for a second term.

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.