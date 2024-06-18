Muftwang Condemns Attack on Taskforce in Bukuru

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned the attack on the Task Force responsible for enforcing Executive Order 003 by some criminal elements.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr. Gyang Bere, the Governor said the task force was mandated to regulate buildings and vehicular traffic within the Greater Jos master plan, lamenting that the sad incident that occurred yesterday, at the Bukuru market in Jos South Local Government Area where individuals brazenly assaulted members of the joint task force was an act of lawlessness.

Mutfwang, expressed regret over the shameful actions of the miscreants, who not only targeted the task force but also endangered the lives of traders.

He emphasised that the market was designated by the government to accommodate lawful business activities with an appeal to street vendors to relocate accordingly.

The statement added, “The Governor lamented the reckless behavior of the attackers, who wielded dangerous weapons to inflict harm and loot shops, resulting in the destruction of vehicles owned by innocent traders. Tragically, one of the suspects fatally shot his accomplice during the chaos.”

He called on security agencies to swiftly apprehend all perpetrators and ensure that they face justice without delay. He reiterated the State government’s unwavering resolve to confront troublemakers decisively.

Highlighting the broader purpose of Executive Order 003, the Governor said that its intent was to safeguard Jos from deterioration into a slum and a haven for criminal activities.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with law-abiding citizens across all divides to foster peace and unity in the state.

Mutfwang also appealed to religious and community leaders in the affected area, to guide their followers against unlawful conducts and implement measures to thwart criminal elements who may exploit the situation to cause disorder.

Bukuru town in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State came under rampaging hoodlums attack yesterday, after they hijacked skirmishes between officials of Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) and traders at Kugiya market in the area.

The hoodlums threw the entire town into confusion, burning and destroying houses and cars as the traders scampered to safety.

There had been a recent Executive Order number 003, 2024 signed by the Governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang directing that all illegal structures obstructing traffic in Jos/Bukuru metropolis be removed.

The JMDB, guarded by Policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, had on Monday moved into the area to execute the order when they met stiff resistance from the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, armed to the teeth; with cutlasses, clubs and other dangerous weapons, engaged the Security Operatives that were with the JMDB, a development that degenerated into full blown mayhem leading to razing of shops, cars and other properties.

An eyewitness, Mr Garba Tanko said at least ten cars parked in the premises of Nanret Pharmacy and supermarket were torched by the hoodlums who also hauled stones at the security operatives.