FG, Stakeholders Stratagise to Control, Eradicate PPR, Improve Food Security

Dike Onwuamaeze

The federal government, in collaboration with its development partners in the livestock industry, has strategised for the control and eradication of Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in Nigeria.

The federal government explained that this would improve the livestock’s sub-sector and fosters the country’s economic growth, food security and enhanced livelihood of all Nigerians.

Speaking during the 3rd PPR Roadmap and Blueprint Meeting for West Africa Countries held in Abuja, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, stated that PPR, which is also known as sheep and goat plague, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects small ruminants.

The disease also causes significant economic losses and threatens the livelihoods of millions of rural families in West Africa.

Abdullahi noted that the impact of PPR extended beyond animal health to affecting food security, economic stability, and the overall well-being of our communities and the most vulnerable in society.

He pointed out that the production, trade, and marketing of sheep and goats were seriously constrained by the continuous presence of PPR, which limited its productivity and access to markets.

He stressed that the eradication of PPR and other Trans-boundary Animal Diseases (TADs) is a critical component of the present administration’s agenda, adding that eliminating the disease would not only protect livestock but also empower rural communities and contribute to the nation’s economic resilience.

The minister pointed out that, “it is on record that since the inception of the PPR Global Eradication Programe, the ministry has developed a PPR Strategy for the control and eradication in Nigeria, national-wide socio economic impact assessment and prevalence studies has been carried and in recent time over 12.5 million doses of PPR vaccine have been procured and deployed to the field for vaccination campaigns.”

He added that laboratory diagnostic capacity has been enhanced and stressed that Nigeria in the coming years would ensure animal vaccination of 75 per cent of sheep and goats against PPR.

Abdullahi highlight that the challenges also included gaps in funding, logistical hurdles in reaching remote areas, and the need for continuous training and capacity building for our veterinary workforce.

In his welcome address, the FAO Representative AD Interim in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Koffy Dominique, who was represented by Dr. Otto Vianney Muhinda, stated that the meeting provided a crucial forum to enhance coordination among countries with the aim of spearheading accelerated progress towards PPR.

Dominique pointed out that the second phase of PPR Global eradication programme (or PPR GEP Blueprint) was launched in November 2022 by FAO, WOAH and partners at the FAO headquarters in Rome, while the Pan-African Programme for Eradication of PPR (2023-2027) was recently endorsed and launched by the Ministers in charge of Animal Resources Development.

He added that both PPR GEP BP and Pan African Strategy recognise that progress towards the objectives of PPR eradication, veterinary services strengthening and a more productive small ruminants sector relies upon strong strategic partnerships with regional organisations and regional economic communities, who must provide regional ownership, leadership, collaboration and coordination.

In attendance were various stakeholders in the livestock sectors including the GF-TADs, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, FAO, World Organisation for Animal Health amongst others.