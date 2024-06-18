  • Tuesday, 18th June, 2024

Coastal Highway: Compensation for Km 7 Onwards on Hold, Says Umahi

Business | 2 hours ago

The federal government has said it is withholding payment of compensation to affected property owners from Kilometre Seven on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, due to alteration to the plan.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said this when he inspected ongoing works on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route and Eleko, among other axis, at the weekend in Lagos.

The minister said that to resolve most of the compensation issues where a lot of critical infrastructure was affected, the government had reduced the entire corridor from Phase Two, Section Two of the coastal route, to effective pavements of 55km, including the 10 train tracks.

He said that the government had released about N10 billion so far in compensation, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Umahi said: “We are going to withhold compensation payment from Kilometre Seven because we have re-routed some of the sections, like the white sand beach.

“I know the indigenes have been praying very well. I think God has answered their prayers because we have also compressed the corridor to 55 effective pavements with 10 train tracks. We reduced the 10 tracks from 55 to 20, and we are taking it back also towards the beginning of this project.”

The minister said that after review, payment of the compensation would continue.

“For Section Two, we are going to have brand new enumerators so that they will also give us their opinions. It is going to be very, very fast,” the minister said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.