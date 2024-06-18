Asharami Synergy Restates Commitment to Superior Products in Aviation Fuel Market

Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group downstream company in Nigeria has attributed its performance in the aviation fuel market to the firm’s commitment to safety, technology driven solutions and environmental sustainability.

Speaking in Vienna, Austria, at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum, Head, Downstream Africa, Sahara Group, Foluso Sobanjo, said Asharami Synergy had a pedigree of exceptional performance in the market that spans two decades in Nigeria. Aviation fuel is also known as Jet A1.

“Asharami Synergy is the leading aviation fuel supplier in Nigeria with over 20 per cent of the market share. We have several certifications from the International Organisation for Standardisation in recognition of our commitment to excellence, quality, and safety.

“With current storage capacity of about 31 million litres owned and operated by Asharami across the nation, a fleet of 20 bowsers, and ongoing plans for capacity expansion, we keep innovating to deliver outstanding Jet A1 solutions,” a statement quoted him to have said.

According to Sobanjo, Asharami Synergy offers solutions that resonate with the operations of local and international airlines in Nigeria.

“Our distinctive mark of excellence and safety make Asharami the responsible provider of choice for aviation fuel in the Nigerian market,” he added.

Also speaking in Vienna, Chief Executive Office, Asharami Synergy, Nomnso Dike, said the company had been strategic partners with IATA since 2009, adding that Asharami’s diversified product supply chain facilitates availability and competitive pricing in the market.

“We are constantly investing in technology to drive efficiency in our business hence the adoption of the i6 solution that increases efficiency through digitalised tracking of our into-plane fueling operations, whilst also helping to reduce CO2 emissions.

“In addition, our dashboard tracks and analyses our customers’ consumption patterns, thereby enabling us to forecast demand accurately and ensure consistent product availability to meet all our supply obligations. This ensures our customers can rely on Asharami for responsible and seamless supply,” he stated.

Sobanjo commended IATA for leading the charge towards sustainability in the sector as all stakeholders continue to work towards enhancing safety and reducing emissions.

On growth factors for the Nigerian market, Sobanjo said the sector would benefit from adequate refining capacity, Forex stability, cheaper sources of funds and infrastructure development.

He noted that achieving stability in the FX market would impact the Jet fuel market positively by reducing product cost, solving the liquidity issues facing the airlines and help with the repatriation of the investment made by foreign airlines which would spur further investments.