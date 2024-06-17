Senator Joel-Onawakpo Appoints ex-Delta APC Chairman, 22 Others as Special Advisers  

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Joel-Onawakpo Thomas has appointed a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prophet Jones Ode Erue and 23 others as special advisers to oversee different portfolios in his constituency.



Thomas, in a statement issued weekend, also announced a retired military officer, Rear-Admiral John Onoriode Kpokpogri (rtd) as Senior Special Adviser on Defence while Erue Is Senior Special Adviser on Political Issues.



The senator said the appointments were part of the fulfilment of his electoral promises to accommodate the interests of diverse groups, that represents the people of Delta South effectively and to bring governance closer to the people.



He said the development was also in fulfillment of his campaign promises to carry his constituents along in taking decisions on how to bring the dividends of democracy to them.



Others appointed are Dr. Andrew Egunoma, Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, Social Welfare & Poverty Alleviation; High Chief Augustine O. Seibi, Senior Special Adviser on Conflicts Resolution; Hon. (Chief) Uyouyou Edhekpo, Senior Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Chief Dillion Oyuwe, Senior Special Adviser on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC and Chief Miller Akpoili, Senior Special Adviser on HOSTCOM.



Also included are Mr. Paul Emumena Michael, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity/Information & National Orientation; Chief Gabriel Yabaka, Senior Special Adviser on Chieftaincy, Cultural and Traditional Affairs; Mr. Ogbegbe Misan, Special Adviser on Local Content; Chief (Mrs.) Rita Avberovba, Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation; Dr. Yabrade Moses, Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs & Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP); Mr. Ese Azakaza, Special Adviser on Gas.



Those who also made the list include Mr. Victor Omuno, Special Adviser on Science and Technology; Mr. Cheke Emiko, Special Adviser on Employment, Labour, and Productivity; Apostle Liberty Usiayo, Special Adviser on Religious Matters; Mr. Tonye Karowa, Special Adviser on Upstream Petroleum and Mr. Ofehe Goodie, Special Adviser on Police Affairs.



Others are Chief Solomon Akpotu, Special Adviser on Agriculture Production, Services and Rural Development; Chief Kenneth Ogbe, Special Adviser on Housing and Urban Development; Mrs. Beauty Warejuowei, Special Adviser on Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF); Mr Kenneth Rawlings Okah, Special Adviser on Aviation and Ms Christabel Egbaniyon, Special Adviser on Health.

The appointments, which according to Senator Joel-Onowakpo takes immediate effect, were carefully considered and made with the overall aim of making his office more efficient, service-oriented and accessible to his constituents, adding that more appointments shall be made as the need arises.

“While congratulating the appointees, I appeal to all Delta South constituents and the general public to give them all necessary cooperation and support, so that we can grow our beloved Senatorial District and nation together in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR”, he added.