Letshego MFB Nigeria’s Promo to Reward Loyal Customers

Nume Ekeghe

Letshego Microfinance Bank (MFB) Nigeria has announce the launch of its “Save & Win Promo,” an initiative designed to reward customers for their loyalty and savings.

The bank in a statement that the promo would run from June 1, 2024, to December 21, 2024, with 10 customers win cash gifts of N100,000 monthly, grand prizes of N5 million, N2.5 million, and N1 million in the final draw in December.

The Save & Win Promo is part of Letshego’s commitment to encouraging financial discipline and rewarding its customers. Draws will be held in the last week of each month on a pre-announced date with winners selected randomly from qualifying participants.

To qualify for the promo, a customer who already has a Letshego MFB account, should maintain a minimum deposit of N50,000 – N200,000; obtain a Letshego physical debit card and complete five transactions, such as buying power, airtime, data, transferring outwards, etc.

Winners will be notified via SMS through their registered mobile numbers and will also be contacted by their respective branches. The list of winners will be published on Letshego’s official website and social media pages monthly.

“Letshego MFB Nigeria is dedicated to fostering a culture of saving among our customers while rewarding them for their loyalty,” said Nkosana Ndlovu, Managing Director of Letshego MFB Nigeria. “We believe the Save & Win Promo will encourage savings culture and enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.”

Richard Tyotule, Head of Sales & Distribution at Letshego MFB Nigeria, added: “This promo is a testament to our commitment to our customers’ financial well-being. By saving with Letshego, our customers secure their financial future and stand a chance to be rewarded with exciting prizes. We are thrilled to launch this initiative and look forward to celebrating our customers’ loyalty.”