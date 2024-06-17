Embrace Grassroots Approach to End Insecurity, Cleric Tells FG

Fidelis David in Akure

The leader of Moitaliatu Church of God, Apostle Gabriel Akinadewo, has called on the federal government to adopt a grassroots approach in handling insecurity across the country.



Akinadewo, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BOT) Moitaliatu Organisation Worldwide stated this on Sunday during the 60th anniversary of Moitaliatu Church of God, Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State.



The cleric who expressed worry over the way church leaders and prominent citizens of the country were kidnapped and killed despite payment of ransom faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government’s approach towards security.



Specifically, the cleric advised the federal government to do the right thing to stem insecurity in the country.



Besides, Akinadewo advised the judges in law courts across the country to give special attention to cases that border on insecurity and willful destruction of another person’s properties and punish the culprits to serve as deterrent to other suspects.



According to him, there are some cases in court especially the ones that relate to herdsmen destruction of farmers crops, banditry and terrorism and have lasted for over five years without any headway.



His words: “Some of the cases have been forgotten because of the duration. This is not right for the psyche of an average Nigerian. Once you arrest a terrorist or bandit, the trial should not be more than two-three months. That is what Nigerians want.



“A redeemed pastor was killed in Oyo State last week while going on a mission with some people. This man was kidnapped and after collecting ransom he was killed. This doesn’t make sense in a country like Nigeria.



“A few days ago, we sent our soldiers to Sierra Leone to maintain peace. Why can’t we do the same in Nigeria? In anything you want to do, intelligence gathering is the key. It is not about going about with riffles. Once we have effective intelligence gathering, other issues will be well tackled as far as security is concerned.



“I don’t think these bandits are more than 20 or 30 thousand people. They are the ones terrorizing Nigerians. We have prayed and prayed but the government should do what is right. No group of people can overpower the government.



As long as you are within the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, as long as you are within the 36 states of the federation including FCT, the president of the country through security operatives can get you anywhere you are. Anywhere you are they will smoke you out when they are ready.



Further according to him, “How come terrorists are all over the places? They kidnapped another Catholic Pastor in Kaduna last week but he was rescued after paying ransom. This doesn’t make sense at all. The government must be serious. If they want to get all these terrorists in one month or two, they will get them. Intelligence gathering will get them.

“The government must do what is right so that Nigerians can be free. What is happening is affecting the economy of the country. Once you get them, deal with the evil. Whatever the name they called themselves, terrorists, bandits, or kidnappers, the government must neutralize them for the country to have peace.”

Speaking on the inflation and the rise of goods and services across the country, Akinadewo said the government should reintroduce subsidy.

Akinadewo advised the president to further enlarge his economic team to accommodate more experts in the private sector that understand the economy.

His words: ” We have many Nigerians that know much about the economy. The president doesn’t need to appoint them officially. Let him bring them together and seat with the president once a month with the economy team led by the Minister of Finance, CBN governor, and others and discuss the naira fluctuations.