DBN Plants Trees to Tackle Climate Change, Deforestation

Emma Okonji

As part of activities to mark the 2024 World Environment Day, Nigeria’s wholesale financial institution, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc said it planted over 3, 000 trees in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

This year’s theme: ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’, guided DBN’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at addressing critical environmental challenges.

The World Environment Day is a global platform established by the United Nations to raise awareness and promote actions for the protection of environment.

In a demonstration of environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility, DBN’s team engaged in a collaborative effort to plant trees in two strategic locations – the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos and Kpeygi

Speaking during the planting ceremony, Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, emphasised the importance of reforestation in combating desertification and promoting biodiversity.

He said: “Land restoration is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and combating the adverse effects of desertification. By planting trees, we are not only restoring the land but also ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations.

“So we are thrilled to celebrate this World Environment Day by engaging in this meaningful tree planting initiative, because at DBN, we are driven by the believe that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility, and through initiatives like this, we are consciously contributing to the mitigation of climate change, improving air quality, and enhancing biodiversity in our communities.”

According to him, the tree planting drive underscores the bank’s broader sustainability efforts, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its business operations. By prioritizing sustainability,

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr. Joseph Onoja, represented by the organisation’s Director of Business Development and Communications, Uchenna Achunine, commended the management of DBN for launching such initiative aimed at promoting a greener and sustainable environment in Nigeria.

“We are happy that DBN understands the role and importance of fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within its organisation. The tree planting project is an act of sowing the seeds for a more resilient, green future that benefits both people and the planet,” Onoja said.