Inside D’banj’s 20th Anniversary Dinner at Knowhere

Vanessa Obioha

For his recent 20th anniversary dinner, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, and his management team, Temple Management Company, chose a venue as witty as he is: Knowhere Restaurant. Nestled beside Vaniti Lagos, a nightclub on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the restaurant provided the perfect setting for the Nigerian musician and showman to host friends and dignitaries for an exquisite dinner as part of his year-long celebration.

From the entrance, the elegance of the event was apparent. Black carpets lined each side of the entrance for the media and sponsor, Observatory. The backdrop of the media carpet featured a large photo of D’banj in dark shades, posing as if looking forward to the next 20 years

Guests, arriving individually and in pairs, were welcomed by a cultural troupe that entertained them with songs by D’banj and other popular Nigerian hits.

Inside, the restaurant was a panorama of elegance, with ambient lighting and a sophisticated dining setup. While music floated from a DJ’s turntable, a group of violinists played along, elevating the sonic atmosphere. However, what truly captivated the guests was a mini exhibition of D’banj’s clothes and accessories. Items ranged from eyeglasses to hats, each with its own story, such as the attire from the ‘Mr Endowed’ music video featuring Snoop Dogg.

As one of the pioneers of afrobeats on the international stage, the dinner was graced by notable personalities from the entertainment and political sectors. These included Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Kutis (Yeni, Femi, Made, Funke); D’banj’s parents; Don Jazzy; Managing Director of Megalectrics Ltd, Chris Ubosi; Theo Lawson; President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada; Kenny and ID Ogungbe; Dayo Adeneye; Sam Onyemelukwe; and Steve Ayorinde, among others.

Each of these individuals had something exciting to say about D’banj. His parents expressed their pride and prayed for God’s grace to continue to sustain him. Jimmie, his long-time hype man, described him as very driven: “Once he is focused on something, it’s hard to distract him.”

Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Chief Executive of Temple Management Company, praised D’banj’s persistence and adaptability. “The fact that he continues to challenge himself, redefine himself, upgrade himself in terms of what the consumers want—those are the things that have really differentiated him in the marketplace and helped him stay relevant.”

Commissioner Benson-Awoyinka expressed the government’s desire to see more success stories like D’banj, noting, “It’s an eye-opener for the young ones to see that there is sustainability in the industry.”

Yeni Kuti, whose father, afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is an idol to D’banj, attributed his staying power to his authenticity. “He never changed and he looks so young.”

Ogungbe, one of the promoters of Nigerian music, said D’banj’s earliest songs signalled that he was going to last long in the music industry. “And he is still very respected. For someone to be in the music industry for that long and still command a great level of respect says a lot about him.”

Being the showman, D’banj arrived in fashionable style, wearing black attire embellished with silver sequins. His neck was not left out in the glittering ensemble, adorned with sparkling jewellery. D’banj ensured he acknowledged every guest with handshakes, hugs, and nods in appreciation of their attendance. When he reached his parents’ table, as a Yoruba man, he prostrated before them and sat with them for a while before moving on to other guests.

As the night wore on, bits of D’banj’s personality not known to the public were revealed, such as actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele’s revelation that D’banj encouraged her to continue her ‘Jenifa’ TV series.

A major highlight of the night was when Ayo Animashaun, convener of The Headies, presented D’banj with a special award for his support over the years. “This is a special award for you being one of the few artists who have hosted, performed, and won multiple Headies awards,” Animashaun said, inviting D’banj’s former label partner Don Jazzy to share in the honour.

With music and food flowing throughout the night, creating an infectious camaraderie, Knowhere Restaurant became a poignant reminder of why the music industry needs to know where D’banj’s lasting relevance stems from. More than his music, it is from the relationships he has made and maintained over the years.