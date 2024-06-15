QNET Celebrates Father’s Day, Empowers Dads with Business and Wellness Solutions

QNET, a leading global e-commerce company has reaffirmed its dedication to empowering dads around the world with business opportunities and wellness solutions in this year’s Father’s Day celebration, which holds today across the world.

Acknowledging the crucial role fathers have in families and communities, QNET is providing them with the chance to excel effortlessly in their roles through its direct selling business opportunity, along with products that enhance their wellness and lifestyle.

A recent report on Balancing Work and Dad Duties in Nigeria, recognises the sacrifices incredible Nigerian fathers make to be providers and active caregivers. The report highlights the challenges fathers face in balancing work and family life. Understanding these challenges, QNET is dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly fathers, by providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. For fathers who aim to build a better future for their families, the company offers a platform that not only helps kick-start their businesses, but also nurtures their growth. Through QNET’s business platform, fathers gain access to comprehensive product and business training and customer support, ensuring that they have the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive and feel empowered in their entrepreneurial journey.

“We believe that every father deserves the chance to succeed both professionally and personally,” said Biram Fall, Regional General Manager, QNET Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our mission is to provide fathers with the opportunities and resources they need to achieve their goals and support their families. Through our business opportunities and health-promoting products, we are dedicated to empowering fathers to build better lives for themselves and their loved ones.”

In addition to business opportunities, QNET offers a variety of products designed to help men lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. This Father’s Day, QNET is highlighting two exceptional products that exemplify this commitment: QAlive and the Bernhard H. Mayer 150th Anniversary timepiece. QAlive is a plant-based supplement that naturally increases testosterone levels for men’s complete health and performance. Packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, QAlive supports immune function, boosts energy levels, and helps fathers stay healthy and active. The Bernhard H. Mayer 150th Anniversary watch is more than just a timepiece; it symbolizes sophistication and success. Designed with precision and style, it is perfect for the modern father who values both functionality and elegance. With its advanced features and sleek design, the Bernhard H. Mayer wristwatch is a testament to QNET’s dedication to quality and innovation.

“Fatherhood is a journey of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering love. We recognize the profound impact fathers have on shaping the future. This Father’s Day, we stand alongside fathers worldwide, offering not just products, but distinct products created through extensive research. These products have been rigorously tested and proven effective in promoting good health and wellbeing” remarked Hakeem Ajisafe, Chief Executive Officer, Transblue Limited.

This Father’s Day, QNET invites everyone to celebrate the fathers who work tirelessly to provide for their families and communities. By offering unparalleled business opportunities and top-tier health products, QNET continues to support and empower fathers to reach their full potential.

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct-selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind).