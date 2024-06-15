France,13 Nigerian Universities to Research into Plastic Waste Management

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

France has entered into a sponsorship agreement with 13 Nigerian universities to develop research centres and build micro plants in order to support plastic waste management in the country.



The benefitting institutions from the sponsorship agreement totalling the sum of €753,000 which is part of the French Embassy Fund (FEF) Project 2024 include: Alex Ekwueme University, Bayero University Kano, Nile University, Covenant University, Babcock University, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Ibadan, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology, University of Calabar, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Delta.



This FEF project is an initiative of the French Government as part of the global dynamic to fight against plastic pollution. Funding under this programme is intended to support young Nigerian researchers from the partnered universities in order to develop innovative adaptive ideas for a healthier and safer environment, where plastic waste has less to no impact, especially in the educational environment.



Funded projects are expected to be fully implemented and sustainable by December 2025.



Speaking at the event which held at the French Embassy in Nigeria in Abuja, the Chargé d’Affaires of France to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Jean Francois Hasperue, said: “We are witnessing climate change effects, whether in the form of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, loss of biodiversity or severe droughts. Nigeria is a sad example of this, as it is one of the 10 countries in the world most sensitive to climate change. Climate change is no longer a distant threat, but a present reality, contrary to what the climatoseptics would have us believe.”



He added that, “These issues are global and we need to find global solutions together as air pollution does not stop at the border nor plastic pollution in the oceans.



“The rise of youth activism is one of the most significant developments in the fight against climate change in my view. All along the events I have seen and met the young people and also the public committed to tackle these issues. We owe it to them to listen to their voices and to provide them with answers that are sometimes incomplete, but also to always leave room for discussion.”

The French Embassy Fund is a programme under the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs designed to help French representations abroad to carry out innovative actions on the ground that have a rapid impact and are highly visible for the benefit of local populations.

The project will be deployed within the next 18 months, through three components: Funding and delivery of micro plants co-designed by and for two universities (UNILAG and Nile University), equipped with adapted machineries to tackle plastic collection, processing and eventually transformation; Funding five to six research projects in innovative solutions with high added value with regards to sustainable development, circular economy, qualitative value chain, gender inclusivity and strong entrepreneurial potential; Boosting capacity building with focus training programmes to support the research projects, scientific exchange between Nigerian and French researchers and mobility programmes at a Higher Education level.