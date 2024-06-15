Car Enthusiasts, Digitaries Witness Launch of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

The atmosphere at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, was electrified as car enthusiasts and high networth personalities witnessed the launch of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos during the week.

The grand launch on June 5, 2024 was a significant milestone in the automotive industry, as the event drew an impressive crowd of high-calibre personalities from various sectors of the economy, along with esteemed traditional rulers, marking a momentous occasion for the brand.

The Federal Palace Hotel provided a fitting backdrop for unveiling the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, showcasing the vehicle’s sophisticated design and advanced features. Attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at the SUV, which boasts a blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro to the Nigerian market,” said Mr. Sola Adigun, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria. He further stated during his keynote address “We are not just selling cars, but we are selling automobile solutions. We decided to go for Chery for a few reasons: Chery is the number one domestic vehicle in China, and it is present in about 80 countries of the world. Last year, over one million Chery was exported out of China, with about 13 million users worldwide. That is why Carloha settled for Chery. And this launch marks the rebirth of Chery in Nigeria.”

The Chery Tiggo 8 pro launch marks a significant step forward in Chery’s expansion strategy within Africa, promising to bring unparalleled driving experiences to Nigerian consumers. The event’s success is a testament to the brand’s growing influence and the strong relationships Chery is building within the region.

Distinguished guests included top executives, industry leaders, government officials, and notable figures from the business community. Among the dignitaries are Dr. Okey Nwuke, member Board of Directors, at Access Bank, Dr. Edward Benson, Mr. Ruso Ascanio, MD Grimaldi, The Esa Omu – Adekunle Oyinloye, the traditional ruler of the day, Dr. Adeyemi Fawole, Managing Director, Avis Nigeria Limited, Mr. Wale Fasere, MD/CEO, Fastride, Motoring Editors across major newspapers, magazines and blogs, Executive members of MTN Employee Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (MEMCOS), Executive members of Exxonmobil Cooperative Society (EMCOOP), partners, stakeholders, friends, and families.

Their presence underscored the importance of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro’s entry into the Nigerian market and the potential impact on the automotive landscape.

In addition to the business elites, the presence of the traditional ruler, Esa Omu – Adekunle Oyinloye added a touch of cultural significance and prestige, deep respect, and recognition of Chery’s commitment to integrating with the local culture and community.

The launch event featured a series of engaging activities, including a detailed presentation on the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro’s innovative features, a live demonstration of its capabilities, and opportunities for attendees to experience the vehicle firsthand. The launch concluded with a networking reception, allowing guests to discuss the implications of this new introduction and explore potential collaborations.

The highlight of the event is the unveiling of Tiggo 8 pro by Dr. Okey Nwuke, The Esa Omu – Adekunle Oyinloye in the company of other dignitaries, a PowerPoint presentation of Tiggo 8 pro by Mr. Yinka Oladipo, the National Sales Manager of Chery in Nigeria, testimony from Grace Olugbade, the longest Chery user, who has driven Chery vehicle for over 10 years in Nigeria, a thrilling session with James, a Nigerian born-Chinese Comedian, also known as ‘Qian Duoduo’ and energetic dance session by Star kids, which added a youthful zest to the epic launch event.

More importantly, is the unbeatable offer on Chery vehicles: pay 5 million naira within June 2024, and enjoy 5% discount on any Chery vehicles purchased from Carloha.

Also, all Chery vehicles come with 6 years free service and 6 years warranty or 200,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

Carloha also offers adequate after-sales service on all Chery vehicles in its dealership.