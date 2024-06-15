Adeniji Kazeem Unveils Book on Electronic Transaction

Former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, has launched a new book titled, ‘The Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions’.



In a statement by Adeniji Kazeem & Co., the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, chaired the public presentation of the book at an event that was held in Lagos.



Also, former Federal Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, was the Special Guest of Honour.



The book authored by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), examined the predominance of electronic transactions in the 21st Century and the need to understand the legal framework that governs it.



Kazeem, as noted in its preface, said: “In today’s digital age, electronic transactions have revolutionized the way we conduct business and manage our financial lives.



“From online banking and mobile payments to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the landscape of electronic transactions is constantly evolving.



“As we navigate the digital economy landscape, it is essential to understand the legal framework that governs electronic transactions.”



The dignitaries who attended the event, described the book as a gateway and guide to the world of electronic transactions, which according to him, would enable readers to navigate this complex and rapidly evolving field with confidence.



Kazeem also explained that the book “shows that the digital economy and the huge financial transactions it generates is made up of a complex but exciting web of laws and regulations that sometimes defy regular understanding.



“Any country including Nigeria wishing to prosper and benefit from the wealth of the global village must continue to create an enabling environment and enact laws for Electronic transitions to thrive.”



“Nigeria appears to be moving in the right direction with the various levels of activity occurring in its digital space, but there is clearly room for improvement and this work aims to catalyse that process further,” the senior advocate added.

The book, in essence, covers electronic contract formation, evidence and electronic contracts, legislating for electronic transactions, cybercrimes and electronic transactions and resolution of electronic contract disputes.

The book delves into the laws and regulations that guide electronic transactions, including but not limited to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Nigerian Evidence Act, Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, Uniform Electronic Transactions Act, ECOWAS Electronic Transaction Act, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, General Data Protection Regulation, Nigerian Data Protection Regulation, Nigerian Data Protection Act, Nigerian Data Protection Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency and Cybercrimes Act.