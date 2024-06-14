Tinubu to Observe Eid-El-Kabir in Lagos, Departs Abuja Friday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State on Friday ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

The President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

President Tinubu will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.