  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Tinubu to Observe Eid-El-Kabir in Lagos, Departs Abuja Friday

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State on Friday ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

The President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

President Tinubu will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.