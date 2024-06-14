NSCDC Deploys Over 5,000 Personnel for Hitch-free Sallah in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Over 5,000 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to allow for a hitch-free celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.



A statement by the spokesman the FCT Command of the NSCDC, Samuel Idoko, said that the Commandant, FCT Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, made the deployment of 5,112 personnel to beef up security in the FCT, before and during the Sallah celebration.



He said the deployment which would cover all the nooks and crannies of the six (6) Area Councils as well as the City Centre, especially sensitive locations, soft targets, black spots and flash points that are prone to criminal activities, is to ensure that residents enjoy a peaceful holiday this season.

The commandant warned miscreants, vandals and other mischief makers to keep off critical national assets and infrastructure as the corps will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone caught or found culpable.



Odumosu also warned against burning of tyres on the road as it affects the integrity of the road and therefore constitutes acts of vandalism, stating that anyone caught will be made to face the law.



The commandant warned miscreants who take advantage of festive seasons to commit acts of vandalism of infrastructures such as street lights, solar panels and batteries to desist from that as the command has men all over the FCT and anyone caught perpetrating such criminal acts will face the full weight of the law.

He warned that: “The FCT administration have spent so much to provide good roads and other basic infrastructure for residents of the FCT; we will therefore not tolerate any act that will sabotage the efforts of government.”

He also charged Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to deploy massively in their various jurisdictions and to ensure adequate security coverage in all places of interest.

He urged personnel to be committed, vigilant, responsive and resolute in their avowed commitment to ensuring a crime free environment, and a hitch-free celebration devoid of security breaches or threats.

His words: “The Corps is committed to ensuring safety of lives and property of residents and the protection of critical national assets in the FCT.

“You are to ensure 24-hour protection of all these infrastructures, and the holiday makers in the city. We must show commitment in the discharge of our duties as law enforcers.

“However, there is no room for carelessness or over zealousness while carrying out your duties and the operational order must be followed to ensure professionalism on your part.”

The commandant has deployed all special forces such as the Armed Squad, Intelligence and under-cover officers, Counter Terrorism Unit, Female Strike Force, Special Crack Squad (Operation Adaka-su), and Agro Rangers to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Odumosu assured residents of FCT that the Command will join other sister agencies to provide security at prayer grounds all over the FCT, at motor parks, recreational centres and other places of interest.