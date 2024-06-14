Finidi to Get Foreign Technical Adviser After One Draw, One Loss 

2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Kunle Adewale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has concluded plans to hire a foreign technical adviser to support Super Eagles quests to qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico.

The board of the NFF, rose from a hybrid executive committee meeting last Wednesday with a communique that spells out its desire to hire an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches,” stressed the NFF yesterday.

Although there was no categorical pronouncements on the sack or otherwise of Coach Finidi, majorly of Nigerians interviewed during the week said they would have preferred

President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, revealed at the weekend that it was working are working on new measures to ensure that Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It has been a difficult start to the World Cup qualifiers for Nigeria despite being in a relatively easy group.

When the draws were made and the Super Eagles were pitted against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Benin, and Rwanda, it seemed like it would be like a stroll in the park for the three-time African champions. However, they have flattered to deceive.

Super Eagles have played three have picked just three points, drawing against Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Lesotho, and losing to Benin. The first two results were during Jose Peseiro’s time as Nigeria coach, while the recent two were with Finidi George as coach.

Finidi was just appointed as Super Eagles coach in April, and he was expected to produce the results despite his dearth of experience in handling a big job. Unfortunately, for him, the results did not go his way, as Nigeria drew 1-1 with South Africa, and lost to Benin.

Following the results, the NFF held and emergency meeting with the Sports Minister John Owan Enoh in Abuja on Thursday.

After the meeting, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, revealed that the NFF was planning on making some big decisions.

“It’s a very sad moment for Nigerian football, we can’t run away from that. But we are working tirelessly in connection with the minister to see that we come out with some holistic measures that will change the face of the entire system so that we can move forward,” Gusau said.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is still possible, and I want to assure you that we are going to fight it to the letter, and Nigeria are going to qualify for the World Cup. Very soon you’re going to see the major steps that the NFF will come out with. And by the grace of God, those major steps will lead us to qualify for the World Cup,” statement considered.

There are already talks that the NFF want to employ a technical adviser that Finidi would work under. There is a high possibility that the NFF will employ a foreigner, and this would see Finidi’s powers reduced drastically. However, in the coming days, the Federation will reveal their next steps