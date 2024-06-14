FAAN, NCAT Resolve Issues on Aircraft Fire Simulator

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has intervened to resolve the dispute on the Boeing 737-NG full flight fire simulator acquired in 2019 by the federal government and installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

Rising from a meeting held in the MD/CE’s Boardroom in Lagos, and attended by FAAN top management team and a team from NCAT led by the Rector/CEO, Mr. Joseph Imalighwe, it was resolved that FAAN and NCAT would share revenue and liabilities on the simulator and FAAN would use its network to attract foreign trainees to use the facility and raise revenue for both organisations.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the agency said the Multi-purpose Aircraft Fire Simulator situated at NCAT Campus in Zaria, would offer different practical fire fighting and rescue scenarios.

It was acquired in 2019 by the previous administration for about N5.2 billion.

The simulator will save the country huge foreign currency in training costs, which hitherto went to other countries.

Speaking on the development, the FAAN Managing Director said: “We are happy to have finally come to this agreement between sister organisations in the interest of the safety of our passengers and improving the competence of our brave firefighters.”



