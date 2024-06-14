  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Ademola Lookman Voted Atalanta’s Player of the Month

17 mins ago

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been voted Atalanta’s Player of the Month for May-June, informs the official website of the Europa League winners. 

Lookman was runaway favorite to win the award after his historic performance for the Bergamo outfit in the final of the Europa League, where he became the first African to score a hat-trick in the final of a major UEFA competition. 

When the Charlton Athletic academy product found the net against Fiorentina in a rescheduled game on June 2, he became the only player to score at least ten goals in the 2023-2024 Serie A season.

Lookman, Player of the Match in the Europa League final, registered six goals and three assists in May and June. 

Overall, the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup winner with England ended the campaign with an impressive 27 goal involvements (17 goals, 10 assists), four more than he totaled in his debut season with Atalanta. 

Lookman beat Gianluca Scamacca and Éderson to win the Player of the Month award.

On the international stage, the went the distance in two World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and Benin’s Cheetahs, but could not replicate his performance from the recently concluded season, failing to score in both games. 

Lookman’s outstanding displays at club level have not gone unnoticed, with a return to the Premier League or Bundesliga being mooted. 

