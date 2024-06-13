Vesti Set to Invest $250,000 in Youths

Committed to Africa’s future, Vesti, a leading migration Fintech company, has announced a five-year investment plan on talented young Africans worth $250,000, through its Vista for Africans Initiative.

Kicking off the initiative, Vesti partnered The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), dubbed as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’.

Thie partnership marks a shared vision between Vesti and TFAA – a future where young Africans can pursue their dreams and showcase their talents on a global scale.

Recognising the ambitions of TFAA nominees, many of whom envision expanding to new countries, Vesti offers N100 million worth of its services to support their global aspirations. The 18th edition of the prestigious Future Awards Africa (TFAA) organised by The Future Project is themed ‘Celebrating the Great and Daring’.” The leading migration Fintech company joins TFAA in its mission to celebrate and empower young, exceptional Africans.

Co-founder and CEO at Vesti, Olusola Amusan, emphasised the importance of empowering young leaders, adding: “At Vesti, we understand the challenges faced by ambitious Africans seeking global opportunities. This partnership allows us to directly support the TFAA nominees, many of whom envision expanding their horizons. We are excited to equip them with the tools and resources they need to seamlessly navigate their journeys.”

Group CEO at RED, Ayodeji Razaq, said: “We at RED are thrilled to see Vesti join forces with The Future Awards Africa. This partnership is a powerful testament to the importance of investing in Africa’s young talent. By providing them with the resources and support they need, we can empower them to achieve their dreams and make a lasting impact on the continent.”