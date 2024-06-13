Troops Kill 197 Terrorists, Destroy 43 Illegal Refining Sites in One Week 

Ikechukwu Aleke, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday, said that troops across all theatres of operations have killed no fewer than 197 terrorists, apprehended 310 and uncovered and demobilized 43 illegal refining sites, in one week.

The Military High Command also regretted the loss of no fewer than nine personnel in action in Zamfara State alone, apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 251 kidnapped hostages, within the period under review.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this disclosure, during a press briefing in Abuja.

He also revealed that troops in the South-south region denied economic saboteurs of an estimated sum of N765,654,100 within the same period.

Buba said that troops recovered 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of petrol.

On recovered arms and ammunition, Buba said: “Troops recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: two PKT guns, one fabricated Arty gun, one G3 rifle, 73 AK-47 rifles, 17 locally fabricated gun, 21 dane guns, two pump action guns, two revolver rifles, one short dane gun, three double barrel guns, three single barrel guns, one pistol, four locally fabricated pistols, five fabricated Beretta pistols, one Berretta pistol, one Jojef magnum pump action gun, one Exp 64 semi auto rifle, 10 hand grenades, three 60mm mortar bombs, bandoliers and 10 fabricated Arty bombs. Four vehicles, 47 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and the sum of N1,236,200.00 as well as CFA 608,000.00 only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 29 dugout pits, 22 boats and 26 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 66 cooking ovens, 85 drums, 8 vehicles, 3 mobile phones and 43 illegal refining sites.”

Buba also noted that troops of Operation Udo Ka arrested over 99 suspects in connections with the killings of five personnel at the checkpoint in Abia during intelligence-based operations.

The operations, he said, led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN terrorists camps across the region such as the one located at Igboro Forest in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State among others.

According to him, “Sequel to the killings of five personnel at the checkpoint in Abia, troops conducted several intelligence-based operations that led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN terrorists camps across the region such as at Igboro Forest in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State among others. Several arrest were made from the raids with those found to be culpable still in detention. Surely, there is intelligence value to the raids and arrest that were made. Those in detention are assisting troops to locate other camps, sleeper cells and high profile individuals involved in the activities of the terrorists group.”

He also frowned upon the weighty allegations labelled against the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) by the Zamfara State Governor in a recent interview on Channels TV.

He noted that the AFN is a professional force that is subservient to political authority, particularly the political leadership of Zamfara State.

The military, he said, will not join issues with the governor, rather, it chose the part of cooperation over conflict with the state governor and look forward to constructively engage with him on these matters.

Buba concluded that the loss of nine personnel in June is a painful testament of the military’s tireless efforts, commitment and sacrifice to restoring peace and security in the state.