NEMA Partners NSCDC to Mitigate Impact of Flooding in 2024

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has visited the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, to strengthen partnership for emergency response to the expected floods this year.

In her remarks during the visit, Umar, who said her visit was in furtherance of an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by NEMA and NSCDC said it had become imperative for the NSCDC to once more activate its emergency response teams.

She stated this was geared to working with NEMA in the onerous task of saving lives and livelihoods and restoration of normalcy in the event of floods and associated secondary disasters as the rainy season intensifies.

While appreciating the NSCDC for being a reliable partner to NEMA, she said: “let me use this opportunity to draw attention to the impending floods in several communities this rainy season as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“Specifically, 148 LGAs in 31 States of the Federation are predicted to be within the high flood risk areas while 249 LGAs in 35 States and the FCT are considered to fall within the moderate flood risk areas during the 2024 rainy season,” a statement by the Head, NEMA Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, stated.

She said the visit was also aimed at appreciating the Commandant General of NSCDC for the consistent partnership which NSCDC staff afford her agency by being readily within reach in every community of Nigeria to lend a helping hand to NEMA staff on deployment to conduct damage and loss assessment and relief intervention across the nation.

“Not long ago, NEMA handed over assorted food items approved by President Bola Tinubu, for distribution to vulnerable persons in all the states of Nigeria and the FCT. That distribution could not have been a success without the NSCDC providing safety and security to NEMA staff, the beneficiaries and the relief items distributed.

“The NSCDC has provided safety and protected the dignity of women, children and the elderly living in Internally Displaced Persons Camps and those forced to take refuge in host communities as a result of disaster situations,” she added.

According to the NEMA boss, through the stakeholders’ engagement, NEMA would ensure proper safety, security and dignity of Nigerians before, during and after sudden disasters and emergency situations.

Responding, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Audi, assured that his organisation will continue to uphold the existing partnership with NEMA. He however, requested that NEMA should facilitate specialised training for NSCDC staff in identified areas of support to the mandates of the agency.

