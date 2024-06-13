Five Storey Mission School Building  Collapses in Onitsha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A five storey building under construction in Onitsha, which belongs to Dennis Memorial Grammar School, collapsed on yesterday’s morning.

A sources said that the building collapsed around 4 a.m. with a heavy thud that shook the entire area. “I think the incident happened at around 4 a.m. this morning. The entire building came down in rubbles, and the impact of the collapse shook the entire area.

“I don’t think there were casualties in the building because work was not ongoing as it was too early for workers to have arrived. The school is a boarding school, so if not for the public holiday, students may have been caught the in incident.

“The cause of the collapse has not been ascertained, but many bystanders who watched from across the road suspected that it may be as a result of use is substandard materials,” the source said.

THISDAY gathered that the collapsed building, which is named Centenary Building, is being sponsored by the school’s Old Boys Association, with the target of unveiling the building during the forthcoming centenary celebration of the school.

The Dennis Memorial Grammar School, which is popularly known as DMGS is owned by the Anglican Communion.

It is regarded as an elite school, and has produced topflight professionals, including popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) who constitute the financiers of the project.