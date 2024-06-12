Tinubu Leads Nigerians to Celebrate Democracy Day at Eagle Square

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday led top government functionaries and other Nigerians including members of the diplomatic corps to commemorate the nation’s 25th Democracy Day anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived the venue at about 10:03am and was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

He thereafter took salute from the Commander of the Brigade of Guards, stood for the National Anthem at the soapbox, after which he mounted the open-roof parade inspection vehicle, which conveyed him round the square, waving at citizens who were seated at the stands to celebrate democracy day with him.

Although federal government’s declaration of June 12, a public holiday, guests donning colourful attires trooped into the arena to witness the ceremonial activities marking 25 years of restoration of democratic rule in the country.

Troops drawn from the Guards Brigade, joined by personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force and elements of the Nigerian Police Force provided a military parade and entertained dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps.

Before the arrival of President Tinubu, other senior government officials, including the Vice President, the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), as well as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), had been seated at the state box.