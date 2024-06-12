  • Wednesday, 12th June, 2024

Tinubu Leads Nigerians to Celebrate Democracy Day at Eagle Square

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday led top government functionaries and other Nigerians including members of the diplomatic corps to commemorate the nation’s 25th Democracy Day anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived the venue at about 10:03am and was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

He thereafter took salute from the Commander of the Brigade of Guards, stood for the National Anthem at the soapbox, after which he mounted the open-roof parade inspection vehicle, which conveyed him round the square, waving at citizens who were seated at the stands to celebrate democracy day with him.

Although federal government’s declaration of June 12, a public holiday, guests donning colourful attires trooped into the arena to witness the ceremonial activities marking 25 years of restoration of democratic rule in the country.

Troops drawn from the Guards Brigade, joined by personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force and elements of the Nigerian Police Force provided a military parade and entertained dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps. 

Before the arrival of President Tinubu, other senior government officials, including the Vice President, the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), as well as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), had been seated at the state box. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.