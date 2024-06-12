Tinubu: Executive Bill on Minimum Wage to be Sent to N’Assembly Soon

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday said the Federal Government will soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what had been agreed upon with organized labour on the new minimum wage.

The president said this during a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of Democracy Day. He noted that the Federal Government and organized labour engaged in constructive negotiation on the new minimum wage.

He said: “We have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with organized labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less.

“In the face of labour’s call for a national strike, we did not seek to oppress or crack down on the workers as a dictatorial government would have done. We chose the path of cooperation over conflict.

“No one was arrested or threatened. Instead, the labour leadership was invited to break bread and negotiate towards a good-faith resolution.”