South Africa, Rwanda Join Benin at the Top of Group C

It is now a three-way fight at the top of Group C of the ongoing World Cup qualifying series after South Africa and Rwanda won their respective matches last night.

South Africa  posted a 3-1 win at home against Zimbabwe just as Rwanda also won 1-0 away at Lesotho.

Hosts Bafana Bafana opened scoring in the first minute through Iqraam Rayners but the visitors responded a minute later from Tawanda Chirewa  and held on till halftime.

It was substitute Thapelo Morena with a brace in the 55th and 76th minute  gave the Rainbow Nation their second win in the series and put them at seven points on the log.

In the last match of the group, visiting Rwanda shocked host, Lesotho with a lone goal scored on the dot of halftime by Jojea Kwizera.

The losing teams, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, occupied fifth and sixth position respectively, while Lesotho are ahead of Super Eagles on five points and in fourth position.

The next round of matches will come up March next year as Rwanda hosts the Super Eagles while South Africa will play host to Lesotho in Durban.

