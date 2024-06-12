Shun Unauthorised Sales of Govt’s Land, Abiodun Tells  Monarchs

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yeterday called on members of the state Council of Obas to appeal to their members to desist from acts of indiscipline, ranging from allocation of land for illegal mining to unauthorised selling of government lands, especially plantations.

Abiodun stated this at the inauguration of Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, as the new chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who expressed disappointment over the activities of some of the erring Obas and Baales, explained that illegal mining has caused serious environmental impact on some communities and posed serious threats to some critical public infrastructure in the state.

He disclosed that an Executive Order would soon be issued from his office to deal with any Oba or Baale that is found wanting.

The governor also warned the traditional rulers not to involve themselves in partisan politics.

He said the traditional rulers’ role is to support the government in its developmental stride across the state.

Abiodun, therefore, charged the traditional rulers to continue using their revered stools in promoting peace and unity in their various domains.

He described the traditional institution as an important arms of government towards the enthronement of good governance in the state, promising that his government would support and empower the monarchs through the provision of needed resources, infrastructure and platforms for effective delivery of their duties.

Abiodun noted that despite the encroachment of Western civilization, the Yoruba culture has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability, emphasising that the ongoing interplay between tradition and modernity continues to shape the cultural landscape of Yorubaland, ensuring that its rich heritage endures global changes.

He said: “We value your inputs and recommendations on matters that concerned your welfare and that of the people.

“As an administration, we confidently state that the advisory and supportive role offered by our royal fathers is largely responsible for the rapid development and transformation currently being witnessed in Ogun State. Indeed, your insight, wisdom, and close connection to the grassroots are invaluable assets as we strive to build a prosperous and inclusive society.

“We are blessed with highly resourceful traditional rulers who have been providing purposeful leadership at the grassroots and who are passionate about the general wellbeing of our people in our communities.

“Therefore, our administration will not deviate from executing our development’s plans, which aims at building on the legacies bequeathed to us by our founding fathers in the old Western Region.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all our royal fathers for the role they have been playing to support our administration’s development agenda.

Without your support and that of the people over whom you reign, we would not have achieved the successes that our people have continued to publicly acknowledge.”

While congratulating the new chairman, the governor charged him to use his intellectual prowess to unite and promote the state’s traditional institution.

He lauded the outgone Chairman of the council, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, for his sterling leadership qualities in the last two years, saying the support being enjoyed by his administration from the monarchs has helped to entrench development in every parts of the state.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, appreciated the governor for the unwavering commitment to the welfare of the traditional rulers and that of the communities in their respective domains.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Oba Olugbenle, lauded Governor Abiodun for his commitment to the development of the traditional institution, as well as the all-round growth and development of Ogun State.