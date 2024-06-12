ITF Empowers  4,000 Youths Nationwide Under NEGRP Initiative

Funmi Ogundare

Over 4,000 youths from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been empowered by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) under the National Economic Growth and Recovery Programme (NEGRP) of the federal government.

The two-month programme which provided hands-on training and entrepreneurship development skills in various trades and vocations, including carpentry, catering, tiling, welding and fabrication, and electrical installation and maintenance, is aimed at equipping Nigeria’s youths with essential trade skills to boost the nation’s economy.

The programme organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, was held simultaneously across the states and the FCT.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of fresh participants of the scheme from Lagos recently, the Director General of ITF, Dr. Afiz Ogun, who was represented by the Training Manager, Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC), Ikeja, Mr. James Fanope, expressed satisfaction at the high quality of training that participants received, saying that the new knowledge will greatly help them to do well in their chosen vocations.

A hundred youths benefited from the scheme. They received certificates and National Occupational Standard Certificates regulated by the National Board of Technical Education and Business (NABTEB) as well as starter packs to help them launch their entrepreneurial ventures.

Ogun said the training was mostly practical and not theoretical, as the sessions were handled by experts in various trades, adding that it was geared towards driving national development and economic resilience.

“The federal government is committed towards fostering entrepreneurial skills and supporting economic growth through various intervention programmes, including NEGRP.”

The DG congratulated participants and urged them to make good use of the knowledge gained back home.

Some of the participants commended the organisers for the opportunity to acquire valuable skills, pointing to the systematic and intensive nature of the training.

Ms. Khadijat Adetutu a catering trainee, said the programme offer exceeded her expectations, while Adetoun Babayanju Adetutu commended the organisers for giving them the opportunity to learn and be useful to themselves and contribute to national economy.