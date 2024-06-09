Citing Hajj, PDP Shifts NEC Meeting for Election of Substantive National Chairman to September

*Adjusts dates for state congresses

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The battle for the control of the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again been shifted as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has moved its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to elect a new replacement for the vacant office of the national chairman from August to September, citing the Hajj where critical stakeholders of the party will be away to observe.



Under the new adjustment, the NEC meeting, earlier scheduled for August 18, 2024, will now take place on September 12, 2024.

The NEC of the party had on April 18 shifted the election of the new national chairman to August 18.

The election is to fill the vacancy created by the suspension of the former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who was suspended by his ward in Gboko, Benue State.



In the April 18 NEC meeting, the party also directed that congresses should take place in all the wards, local governments and states where the tenure of the executives had expired.

The congresses were scheduled to lead to the election of a substantive national chairman of the party

But in a letter sighted by THISDAY, which was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the party said due to the coming Muslim festival, the planned NEC meeting and state congresses will no longer take place on August 18 as earlier scheduled.



The letter read: “You may please recall our earlier letter dated Friday, April 19, 2024 in which we informed you of the National Executive Committee’s (NEC’s) approved timetable and schedule of activities for the 2024 party congresses for the purpose of electing new party executives at the appropriate levels.

“This is to formally inform you that the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), at its 587th meeting held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 approved the extension of the Membership drive to now end on Thursday, June 27, 2024.”



The NWC, on behalf of the NEC, also approved and adjusted the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2024 congresses.

Under the adjustment, according to the letter, ward congresses to elect ward executives will now take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, while the appeal panels to hear the appeals arising from the ward congresses will sit on August 2, 2024.



Similarly, the local government elections to elect local government executives will take place on August 10, 2024 while the appeal panels will sit on August 16. The NWC also approved that state congresses to elect state executive committees will hold August 31 while the appeal committee will hear the appeals arising from the elections on September 5.



Consequently, the letter added that the new NEC meeting would take place on September 12.

The letter added: “This adjustment is necessitated by the Holy period of Hajj in which some of our stakeholders will be away to observe.

“You are, therefore, by this correspondence directed to be guided accordingly. While thanking you for your commitment to the party, please accept the assurances of the NWC’s highest regards,” the letter stated.



The letter was copied the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman, Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN).

The NWC had in April 19, in line with the directives of the NEC, released the guidelines for the congresses into the wards, local governments and states.

The wards, local governments and states congresses is expected to take place in 26 states out of the 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



A separate letter obtained by THISDAY, which was also signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Bature, showed that the dates and schedule of the primary elections should commence in the affected states on April 22. The states are: Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, FCT, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Anambra. According to the letter, between May 1 and 31, the party would commence membership drive in the affected states to boost the membership strength of the PDP in those states.



Also, the letter further disclose that the exercise was to “enable all old and new members register in their respective wards and for a periodic membership assessment.” Between June 3 to June 17, 2024, there will be sale of nomination forms, including ad-hoc forms, in clearly identified states.

The last day for the submission of all duly completed forms by aspirants is slated for June 21, 2024 in the mentioned states.