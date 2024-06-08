  • Saturday, 8th June, 2024

Zamfara Seeks TETFund Takeover of Abandoned Projects in State Varsity

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has sought more intervention from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to boost infrastructural development in some of the state’s public tertiary institutions.
Lawal spoke in Abuja when he visited Sonny Echono, TETFund’s Executive Secretary.


The governor said the state of emergency he recently declared in Zamfara’s education sector requires extensive funding support to succeed.
He also sought the support of TETFund to complete some abandoned projects, especially at the state university.


Lawal underscored the urgency of addressing the pressing challenges within the state’s educational system and highlighted TETFund’s role.
“I came to thank TETFUND but, at the same time, ask for more intervention,” the governor said.


“In November, we declared an emergency in education. That is why I’m here to continue to follow up wherever we can get help.”
Lawal said security has become a major challenge in Zamfara but assured that the government is addressing the situation.


Speaking, Echono said TETFund is doing a lot to ensure that education continues in Zamfara despite the security challenges in the state.
Echono said some projects were initiated and abandoned by successive governments in Zamfara.
“The governor came on an appreciation visit because we are doing a lot despite the security challenges in Zamfara,” he said.
“He came with a very specific request, especially as it relates to state institutions.


“Zamfara, like any other state, is one of the beneficiaries of our high-impact projects.
“He was canvassing for us to complete some already ongoing projects because they are having funding challenges, ” he added.”

