CardinalStone Bags Global Banking Awards

CardinalStone, one of the leading investment and multi-asset management firms in Nigeria, recently clinched multiple accolades at the 2024 Global Banking & Finance Awards.

According to a statement, recognised for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, CardinalStone emerged as the proud recipient of the Best Securities Trading Firm Nigeria 2024, as CardinalStone Securities demonstrated exceptional performance in the securities trading arena, setting new standards for excellence and reliability.

The firm had previously bagged the Equity Trader of the Year award by the Nigerian Exchange, two times in a row.

In addition, it was named the Best Investment Bank Nigeria 2024, as CardinalStone excelled in providing top-tier investment banking services, showcasing unparalleled expertise and dedication to client success.

“The company has effectively unlocked value overtime for its growing portfolio of esteemed clients across diverse sectors over the last decade through financial advisory transactions and facilitating capital raising from both public and private markets,” it added.

Furthermore, it was adjudged the Fastest Growing Asset Management Company Nigeria in 2024, as CardinalStone Asset Management achieved remarkable growth and success in the management of assets, affirming their position as a dynamic force within the industry.

“These awards reflect CardinalStone’s steadfast commitment to delivering superior financial solutions and driving positive impact in the Nigerian financial landscape.

“We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which serve as an evidence of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to serving our clients with integrity and innovation,” Executive Director at CardinalStone, Elile Olutimayin said.

“As a testament to their achievement, CardinalStone is now proudly listed on the award winners’ section of the Global Banking & Finance Awards website.

To view the complete list of winners, visit Award Winners Section,” the statement added.