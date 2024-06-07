Obi Disowns LP’s Creation of Obidient Dept, Says  Movement Far Beyond Particular Political Party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election, Mr. Peter Obi, has told his party chairman, Julius Abure, that the Obidient Movement, which was a major backbone of his Presidential quest, “is far beyond a particular political party.”



But in a swift reaction, the party renamed the Directorate as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

According to a statement by the Obi’s media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Obi said, “it is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country,” Obi, in a post in his verified X handle, said: “Let this serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently of any political party, and its membership is not limited to any particular affiliation.”



The Labour Party national chairman had created a directorate for the Obidient Movement and even appointed officials for all positions in the directorate without consultation with the movement leaders and rank and file. This elicited anger among the rank and file in the Movement.



According to the statement by Obi: “I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not a directorate of any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

“There may be a youth mobilization directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.



“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a new and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the Obidient Movement advocates fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice.



“It is committed to a strictly accountable and responsible code of government. Our members are committed to contributing to the realization of a better future for Nigeria through the New Nigeria project, anchored on loyalty, integrity, and democratic values.

“The Obidient Movement seeks to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty, and accountability, rejecting deceitful behaviours.

“We serve as a beacon of hope for a reimagined Nigeria, where leadership is grounded in character, capacity, competence, compassion and the well-being of all citizens.



“Our focus remains steadfast on driving positive change and promoting a New Nigeria for all. This is who we are and will remain for all time.”

The inauguration will take place on Saturday June 8, 2024 at the party’s National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja by 10 am.