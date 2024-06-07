Enyimba Dare Rangers in The Cathedralfor Maximum Points Live on StarTimes

This Sunday, Enyimba will travel to The Cathedral Stadium in Enugu to challenge NPFL leaders, Rangers International, in the reverse fixture of their Oriental Derby

This crucial showdown between 2022/23 league winners Enyimba, who are currently sitting second on the table, and Enugu Rangers on 61 points could very well determine the fate of the NPFL title race.

The match will air live on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes this Sunday at 5 pm.

But for the last-minute save by Enyimba Captain and Goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, Rangers would have clinched the maximum three points against The People’s Elephant in their first meeting of the 2023/24 NPFL season.

But this Sunday, Enyimba will be without their star keeper, Olorunleke, who is in on national duty with the Super Eagles for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Enugu Rangers will also miss their formidable defender, Kenneth Igboke, also on same national duty.

The first leg match was a testament to the intense rivalry between these two powerhouses.

In the game’s dying seconds, Enugu Rangers’ Joel Odoh found himself with a golden opportunity to secure a victory. A perfectly timed through pass from the midfield sent Odoh one-on-one with the keeper, but Olorunleke’s lightning-fast reflexes denied him the winning goal.

With the absence of Igboke, Enugu Rangers Coach will have to come up with a better option on how to keep goal-scoring monster, Chijioke Mbaoma at bay. Mbaoma currently leads the Golden Boot chart with 15 goals.

The absence of Olorunleke and Igboke will undoubtedly impact the dynamics of the match. Enugu Rangers will be playing on their home turf, which could give them an edge.

Meanwhile, third-placed Remo Stars will be away at Lobi Stars in their Match-day 35 encounter. The match will air live on StarTimes’ Beta Sports channel 244 at 3 pm on Sunday. With their title aspirations still alive, Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has urged his players to maintain focus and determination as they enter this crucial match.

Remo Stars are level on 59 points with Enyimba and just two points behind leaders Enugu Rangers.