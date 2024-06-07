Corps Marshal: FRSC’ll Address Number Plate’s Scarcity, Driver’s Licence

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has said adequate measures are being put in place to address issues associated with current scarcity of numbers plate nationwide.

Mohammed also said the issues associated with issuance of driver licence nationwide would also be addressed.

The FRSC boss made this known while inspecting the FRSC strategic facilities at Wuse, Kado and Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday in Abuja.

Mohammed commended the investment of the federal government and the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to enhance Motor Vehicle Administration in the country.

He said that the Corps would soon meet with the Joint Tasks Force (JTF) and other partners to address the challenges of production and distribution of FRSC products and services.

According to him, within the few days that I assumed office, I received series of complaints from the general public concerning the National Driver’s Licence (NDL) office.

Mohammed said: “We are not unaware of their pains and suffering and that necessitated our on spot assessment of the uniform license care facilities in FCT.

“We have visited the NDL centre in FCT. We have visited the print farm where the licenses are being produced and we are here at the plant where number plates are produced.

“Equally, we have identified the problems. The problems are in two categories. We have the internal problems and the external problem.

“The internal problems are more administrative and we have set up administrative measures and processes to tackle the problem, so that we can reduce the suffering of the public.

“The external problems are more of technical and financial.

“We are going to sit down with our technical partners and our supervisors, to fashion out how we are going to find solutions to all those problems,” he said.

The FRSC boss maintained that the new administration would highlight out new initiatives that would bring effective traffic management across the country.

Mohammed also stressed that the corps would place priorities on good working environment and improve welfare package to boost the productivity of personnel.

He said that the corps would continue to work with sister agencies for National Security, while assuring the motoring public of safety of their lives and their investments on the highway.

“We will play our role towards enhanced National Security and do everything possible to support security agencies across the country.

“I want to assure the motoring public and the general public that we are committed to continue delivering quality service of all FRSC products.

“I also want to assure that the problems identified with driver’s license centre will soon be a thing of the past. We want the general public to support us to continue to deliver our mandate,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspection Tour was the first major assignment of the Corps Marshal on assumption of duty.