Tinubu Congratulates Sheinbaum on  Election As Mexico’s First Female President 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first female President of the United Mexican States (Mexico).

Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female president in the country since its independence in 1821.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said the election of the President-elect Sheinbaum accented the voices of women in government, shattered political glass ceiling, and sent a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu rejoiced with the people of Mexico and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.