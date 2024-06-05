  • Wednesday, 5th June, 2024

Tinubu Congratulates Sheinbaum on  Election As Mexico’s First Female President 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first female President of the United Mexican States (Mexico).

Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female president in the country since its independence in 1821.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said the election of the President-elect Sheinbaum accented the voices of women in government, shattered political glass ceiling, and sent a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu rejoiced with the people of Mexico and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.