Military Task Force Assures Plateau Farmers of Security Against Attacks

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Military Task Force in Plateau (Operation Safe Haven) has assured farmers in the state of a secured farming season, adding that the step is necessary and critical for food security in the country.

Addressing stakeholders at a one-day seminar for stakeholders towards a successful farming season in Plateau and some local government areas in Bauchi and Kaduna States, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigeria Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen A. E. Abubakar, noted that the seminar was apt and timely because it will facilitate a hitch-free farming season this year seeing that the rainy season has begun.

He noted that creating a suitable atmosphere for farmers this season and returning displaced farmers and their families in Plateau and Kaduna States to their ancestral homes would help them to focus on their job and to improve farm produce.

The seminar with the theme ‘Peaceful Coexistence: a Panacea for a Successful Farming Season’ had stakeholders from all the 17 local government areas of Plateau, five local government areas of Southern Kaduna and from two local government areas of Bauchi State.

General Abubakar noted that most challenges farmers face during the farming season include farm destruction, attacks on livestock, cow poisoning, attacks and reprisals, adding that so far, 50 cases of farm destruction have been recorded in May in Mangu, Bokkos, Jos South, Riyom LGAs, and over 200 cows have been poisoned in Bassa, Bokkos LGAs.

He observed that most of these communities survive basically on farming, without which such people may decide to engage in criminal activities.

He therefore urged the stakeholders to create an enabling environment for farming and herding activities.

“We must therefore learn to forgive grievances because it is only in an atmosphere of peace that growth and development thrive. Sustainable peace can only be achieved when stakeholders collectively agree to live in peace,” he admonished.

He however warned misguided persons who may wish to disrupt the year’s farming activities to have a rethink as the task force will not hesitate to decisively deal with such criminals in line with the law.

He later presented five combat motorcycles to vigilantes for patrol during the farming season.

Also speaking on the theme, the Deputy Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheik Ghazali Ismail Adam, said conflicts between farmers and herders in Nigeria have been occurring for several years and this has caused distrust amongst communities, loss of livelihood and food insecurity, and displacement of thousands of persons.

He said the causes of the clashes are growing population, abandonment of grazing reserved systems, drought and desertification.

He noted that the need for peaceful coexistence amongst farmers and herders was expedient for economic benefits of the country, urging the people to learn to live together in peace.

On his part, Rev. Father Boniface Nkum urged the military to look into the challenges facing the agricultural sector and also the factors hindering peaceful existence among farmers and herders, recommending that government be sincere about securing farmers and their lands and invest in providing modern gadgets.

He also admonished community leaders to always identify traitors amongst their communities and report them to security operatives.