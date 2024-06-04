Osun Warns Company Laying Cables, Erecting Mast without Due Process

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government has disclosed that some companies have been laying underground cables across the state without following due process.

The state government also noted that over 50 masts were erected across the state without requisite state approvals.

The state consultant overseeing the telecommunications infrastructure, Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, stated this yesterday in an interview with journalists in Osogbo.

The Director of Data and Projects at Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, Morenike George-Taylor, who addressed journalists, said the company has been addressing the issue of companies that have erected telecommunications masts and laid cables within Osun State without proper licensing and payments.

She, however, noted that the companies have been reported to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

While noting that the action is unacceptable, George-Taylor said the company was considering a ‘naming and shaming’ policy to hold the erred companies accountable.

She said: “As the trusted partner of the Osun State Government, we have the expertise and local knowledge to help telecommunications companies comply with state regulations and fulfil their obligations as corporate citizens.

“The laws in Osun State are governed by the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022 and its amendment.

“We have discovered that some major telecoms providers have been operating in the state without going through the proper channels. This is unacceptable, and we are now considering a ‘naming and shaming’ policy to hold these companies accountable.

“Some companies had laid as much as over 200km of cables in Osun State without paying a dime to the state government.

“Other companies have erected over 50 masts without requisite state approvals. The companies have duly been reported to the NCC.

“The situation is dire as the companies are doing business in Osun State but are not paying Osun State anything contrary to Section 135 of the NCC Act.”

George-Taylor appealed to all telecommunications companies active in Osun State to work closely with them to regularise their operations.

“We want to work collaboratively with the industry, but we will not hesitate to take firm action against those who flout our laws and regulations,” she added.