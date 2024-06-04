LG: Nigeria’s Cleaning Industry to Hit $12m by 2027

LG has reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s cleaning industry projected to hit $12 million in the next three years.

Indeed, Nigeria’s clean industry is worth $575 billion in investment opportunities, as highlighted at the COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai.

The General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics, Mr Brian Kang, at a two-day inaugural Clean Africa Show conference and exhibition in Lagos themed, “Positioning Africa’s Frabricare and Hygiene Industry for excellence: Adopting World class practices,” noted that the cleaning industry plays a vital role in maintaining public health, productivity and overall well-being.

On his part, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu who spoke on the topic, “The imperative of constructive feedback and effective dispute resolution mechanisms in the dry cleaning industry,” applauded the theme of the event, noting that the quest for excellence is unending.

He challenged the exhibitors to keep reinventing to become better.

Dwelling on his topic, Obegolu questioned the participants how they resolved issues with customers.

“As we drive towards excellence, we must begin to ask ourselves that which is commonly found within our industry, which is customer disputes, customer complaints, how do we resolve them?”

He pointed out that today, the dry cleaning industry in Nigeria plays a significant role in meeting the demands of customers who seek professional care services in ensuring effective and customer centric service delivery.

“Your industry, like every other industry, must embrace constructive feedback and discipline resolution mechanism that meets the unique needs of industry.”

The Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Almona believes that the clean industry sector contributes significantly to the economy of Nigeria, and facilitates business across other sectors.

She said it was laudable to attract attention to the investments in the sector.

Almona advised players in the sector to understand that they can’t play small anymore and that they needed to expand, “they need to grow, they need to professionalize even their little establishments for the growth that is coming.

“Because as you attract attention in this direction and investments come looking for you, you have to be ready.”

President, Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CPAN), Tunde Ayeye, told the exhibitors that they owe themselves the duty of making the best of the profession.