Lawal: Security Remains Our Top Priority in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people.

Lawal spoke on Tuesday in Gusau at the passing- out parade of the Agro Rangers Corps of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the Agro Rangers are Special Marshals of the NSCDC who underwent intensive refresher training in preparation for the consolidation of operations in the fight against brigandage in Zamfara.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lawal commended the NSCDC initiative, adding that, “this comes at a crucial time and aligns with our commitment to embracing effective measures in the fight against insecurity.

“We consider this a monumental step in addressing the challenges that have denied our communities of farming activities, agricultural practices, legitimate trades and other means of sustenance in the state.

“The government of Zamfara State identifies security and agriculture as major priority areas. “We have initiated various measures to address the security challenges and thus boost agricultural production in the state.

“We, therefore, view this initiative by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps as a significant step in complementing the ongoing security measures we are taking as a government alongside security agencies working in the state.

“As a government, we will continue to cooperate with institutions, groups and individuals in the fight against all forms of criminality.

“We are committed to providing the support these institutions and individuals require to discharge your duties.

“The primary objective is to secure our communities and make them safe for socio-economic activities that will facilitate the development of the state and the people.

“I fervently hope that the NSCDC’s initiative to create a special unit will yield long-lasting solutions to the security challenges, especially those affecting the agricultural sector.

“I have the singular honour and privilege to commission these Special Marshals. I wish you the very best in the discharge of your responsibilities. I pray for Allah’s protection and guidance,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the NSCDC state Commandant, Sani Mustapha, thanked Governor Lawal and the state government for supporting the training programme and the Agro Rangers Corps.

Sani said, “Sir, your enormous support for the Corps has earned us this fame. We sincerely thank you.”

The Commandant said that the NSCDC was designed among other objectives, to provide measures against threat and attack on the people as well as deploy strategies that will improve national security.